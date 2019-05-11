Contact Us
Woman, 71, Hit By Car In Clark, Airlifted To Hospital

Paul Milo
A woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a car in Clark Saturday.
The Clark Police Department was investigating Saturday after a 71-year-old woman was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries, a department spokeswoman said.

The woman was struck near the ShopRite supermarket at Raritan Road and Central Avenue around 8:30 a.m. She was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Newark.

Clark police ask any witnesses to the incident to call 732-388-3434 and ask for Sgt. Christopher Lott.

