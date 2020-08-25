Woman, 57, Dog Killed In Englewood Fire

A 57-year-old Englewood woman and her dog were killed in a fire Monday night, authorities confirmed.

A Grove Street resident who’d been out for the evening called 911 after smelling and then seeing smoke coming from a detached garage apartment where the victim lived around 10 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said Tuesday.

Firefighters doused the two-alarm blaze and found the body of the victim, who “apparently succumbed to the intense heat and was unable to exit the structure,” Halstead said.

Also killed was her dog, responders said.

No other injuries were reported in what the deputy chief called a “tragic incident.”

An investigation into the cause was continuing, he said.

MORE: BTFirePhotos

******

ALSO SEE: Authorities charged a Hackensack woman with killing her newborn son.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/hackensack-woman-19-charged-with-killing-newborn-boy/793066/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.