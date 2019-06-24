Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: County Executive: Hackensack BOE Trustee Who Called LGBTQ Teaching 'Repugnant' Should Resign
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman, 20, Seriously Injured In WNY Car Crash Has Died

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A woman who was seriously injured in a crash in West New York Tuesday. has died, authorities said.
A woman who was seriously injured in a crash in West New York Tuesday. has died, authorities said. Photo Credit: Michael Dobbs/Special to Daily Voice

A woman from Queens, New York, died Sunday from injuries she sustained in a car crash less than a week ago, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Alyssa Matos was one of multiple victims injured when two cars collided at 60th and Jefferson streets around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fernando Batista, a 24-year-old North Bergen man, was driving a 2002 Acura north on Jefferson Street when the car collided with a 2004 Infiniti traveling west on 60th Street, according to West New York police and the county’s Regional Collision Investigation Unit.

Matos was a passenger in Batista’s car and was hospitalized at Jersey City Medical Center in critical condition Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office said.

Batista and another passenger, a 22-year-old man from North Bergen, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Richard Henao, a 26-year-old man who was driving the Infiniti, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Clifton, refused medical attention.

The accident was still under investigation and no charges have been filed, the prosecutor's office said Monday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.