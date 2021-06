A woman and two children being held hostage in North Bergen brought the Hudson Count Regional SWAT Team to the scene Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to a hotel at 2600 Tonnele Avenue sometime around noon.

Crisis and hostage negotiators safely de-escalated the situation, negotiated a surrender and release of the victims, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said in a tweet.

No further information was released.

