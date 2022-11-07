Woman, 19, Killed, 2 Others Hurt As Deer Causes Crash In Sussex County: State Police

A 19-year-old woman was killed and two others were hurt after a deer caused a crash on Route 94 in Sussex County Sunday night, state police said.

Jesse Manno, 33, of Branchville, was driving a Jeep Wrangler on Route 94 southbound when he hit a deer and veered into the northbound lanes near milepost 15.1 in Fredon just after 10:25 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

The front of the Jeep crashed into a grass embankment and a Honda Civic driven by Alexander W. Schwenke, 18, of Johnsonburg, along with passenger Zoey C. McClain, 19, of Knowlton.

Manno and Schwenke suffered moderate injuries, Marchan said. McClain was killed.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old woman from South Jersey was killed when a deer busted through her front and back windshields Sunday evening.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.