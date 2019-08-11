Witness: Drunken Man Struck On Route 4 After Fight With Girlfriend Walked Into Traffic

A man clinging to life after being struck by two vehicles on Route 4 deliberately walked into traffic, a witness said.

The witness and her husband were getting gas at the BP station next to the McDonald's on the highway's westbound side around 9 p.m. Saturday.

"My husband was inside the [gas station] store when the man walked over from McDonald's with a blank stare on this face," she told Daily Voice.

The intoxicated man had been fighting with his girlfriend both inside and outside the McDonald's, near the highway's Forest Avenue exit, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

It was initially unclear whether the things got physical at any point, he said.

"He went into the store, walked around in a circle and walked out facing my car," said the woman, a local personal trainer who spoke on condition of anonymity. "I went to pull out and looked to my left and I started freaking out.

"I was yelling in my car: 'Oh, my God! What is he doing?'

"He took one step into the highway, took a step back and then walked into traffic," she said. "The first car clipped him. The second car had the most impact."

The man remained in critical condition Sunday at Hackensack University Medical Center, authorities told Daily Voice.

Both drivers remained at the scene and no summonses were immediately issued, they said.

The area in front of the gas station was cordoned off and westbound Route 4 between Kinderkamack Road and Forest Avenue remained closed until nearly 4:30 a.m. -- more than seven hours -- while Paramus police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit investigated.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

