Wine Chiller Murder: Jersey Shore Woman Charged In Wife's Killing Extradited From Texas

A Brick Township woman accused of killing her spouse by bashing her in the head with a wine bottle chiller last month was extradited from Texas to face murder charges, authorities said Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals and FBI agents captured Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, on May 20 in Houston after local authorities obtained a warrant for her arrest in the killing of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32.

She was processed at Brick Township police headquarters on Tuesday before being taken to the Ocean County Jail, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio said in a joint announcement.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus struck her spouse with the cylindrical container used to chill wine on May 17 before fleeing, they said.

Police called to the couple's home Creek Road home found the victim's body in an upstairs bedroom .

An autopsy determined the cause of death was homicide.

Detectives from Brillhimer's Major Crime Unit, Brick Township police and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, with wife Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus. Facebook photo

