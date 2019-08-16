Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wild Police Chase Through Several Towns Ends In Crash, Arrest At GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
GWB
GWB Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A wild chase through several Northeast Bergen towns during the Friday evening rush damaged several vehicles before Port Authority police captured a suspect following a crash at the George Washington Bridge.

The pursuit began after the driver of a gold Toyota took off during an attempted traffic stop in Demarest around 4:30 p.m., responders said.

He fled along streets in Cresskill, Tenafly, Englewood and Englewood Cliffs at speeds of up to 70 miles an hour, as well as north up the Palisades Interstate Parkway and south down Route 9W -- sometimes in the oncoming lanes -- before eventually ending up at the bridge around 5 p.m., they said.

A Fort Lee police car was severely damaged and eight civilian vehicles were struck, they said.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

