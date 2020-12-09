Wild Police Chase Ends On Route 287 With Shots Fired, Driver In Custody

A motorist who fled Ringwood police was captured after gunshots were fired on Route 287 in Mahwah before dawn Wednesday, responders said.

A Ringwood officer apparently came upon the sleeping driver near the Monksville Reservoir boat launch and tapped on the window of the white SUV around 5:30 a.m.

The startled motorist put the vehicle in gear and either hit him or his cruiser as she took off down Skyline Drive toward the interstate, responders said.

“There was never any indication that the officer was seriously hurt,” one told Daily Voice.

The driver got onto northbound Route 287 before stopping the full-sized Ford where the ramp begins for Exit 66 near the New York State line. The engine apparently had caught fire, another responder said.

A witness who lives in the area reported hearing two shots before the woman -- wearing shorts and flip-flops -- was taken into custody around 6 a.m.

A law enforcement source's report that she'd fired from inside the SUV couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Northbound Route 287 was temporarily closed from Franklin Lakes before all lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m.

New Jersey State Police and police from Mahwah, Franklin Lakes and Oakland provided mutual aid, along with local firefighters.

