Wild Glen Rock Stolen Car Chase Goes Down To Paramus, Back Up To Paterson

A wild overnight pursuit of a vehicle stolen out of Glen Rock made its way south through several towns and then back north before police broke off the chase in Paterson.

Glen Rock Police Officer John Tarantino was headed to a call of a burglar trying to break in through the rear of an Abbington Terrace home at 1:40 a.m. Friday when he was passed by a 2014 Subara Crosstrack stolen from a Gramercy Place driveway, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“The keys had apparently been left in the Subaru while the owner was moving cars in the driveway the night before,” Ackermann said.

The owner also reported that there was more than $ 1,000 worth of property stolen – including a set of golf clubs, the chief said, adding that several vehicles and garages in the neighborhood apparently had been rummaged through.

Speeds reportedly hit 95 miles an hour as police chased the vehicle south on Route 208 into Paramus, then onto Paramus Road and back onto 208 heading north.

A Paramus police officer joined the pursuit as it headed through Elmwood Park into Paterson.

Police terminated the chase on westbound 12th Avenue in Paterson.

Ackermann asked residents to “check any video doorbells, exterior cameras or other surveillance sources for any evidence related to these events.”

The activity centered around the Abbington Terrance, Hamilton Avenue, and Gramercy Place areas.

Anyone who saw something or has video that could help investigators is asked to contact the Glen Rock Detective Bureau: (201) 670-3947 or (201) 670-3948 .

Any additional victims were asked to call the department at (201) 652-3800 .

The chief urged owners to lock their doors, garages, sheds and vehicles and NEVER leave the key or key fob behind.

