Wild Chain-Reaction Crash Sends Sedan Through Fair Lawn Insurance Company Window

A sedan plowed through the front window of a Fair Lawn insurance agency during a wild, chain-reaction crash Tuesday that left an SUV overturned in the middle of the street.

The Honda Accord collided with the Honda CRV on Broadway at 30th Street shortly before 3 p.m.

The CRV rolled, hitting a parked car Infiniti Tuscon and a van, before it struck another vehicle making deliveries and came to rest in front of the Valley National Bank.

The Accord, meanwhile, crashed through the front window of the Broadway Insurance Agency.

Two people were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with minor injuries, police said.

Borough police and firefighters, Heavy Rescue and Fair Lawn Ambulance responded.

A building inspector was summoned to determine the integrity of the building.

The SUV landed on its roof on Broadway in Fair Lawn. Boyd A. Loving

The Accord crashed through the front of the Broadway Insurance Agency in Fair Lawn. Boyd A. Loving

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

