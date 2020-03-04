Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cannabis Edible Sales Surge Amid Coronavirus, Report Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wife Of Former Jersey Shore Mayor Found Shot Dead At Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
June and Philip Huhn
June and Philip Huhn Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

The wife of former Long Branch Mayor Philip Huhn was found shot dead in her home Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccionni didn’t immediately say whether authorities believe June Huhn, 73, was shot by herself or someone else.

Officers responding to the Norwood Avenue home found her dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, the prosecutor said, adding that her husband, 75, was home when they arrived

His detectives were investigating along with Long Branch police.

Philip Huhn was mayor of Long Branch from 1982 to 1990 and later worked as city manager in Keansburg and then as business administrator in Neptune Township.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.