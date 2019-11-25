Westwood PD: Officer Nab Thief Rolling Stolen Tire Down Street

A Westwood patrol officer on vehicle burglary patrol chased down a local man after catching him rolling a stolen tire down the street, authorities said.

Shaadiek B. Butler, 20, of Palisades Avenue left the tire and bolted when the officer spotted him before dawn Saturday, Police Chief Michael R. Pontillo said.

He was quickly captured, processed and sent to the Bergen County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of burglary tools, the chief said.

Butler, who was arrested and released on stalking charges in Washington Township four months ago, remained held in the county lockup pending a detention hearing on Monday.

