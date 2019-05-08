Westwood Construction Manager Charged With Fondling Uber Driver, Masturbating In Back Seat

A construction project manager from Westwood tried to fondle an Uber driver, then masturbated in the back seat, said police who arrested him.

Branimir B. Grbic, 37, “made sexual advances” to the 21-year-old victim, “forcibly and inappropriately” touched her, then masturbated in the car, Police Chief Michael R. Pontillo said Wednesday.

Police arrested Grbic on charges of criminal sexual contact, lewdness, criminal mischief and simple assault.

He was released pending a May 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

