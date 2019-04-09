Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: South Hackensack Handyman Charged With Molesting Pre-Teenage Girl
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Westwood College Student, 20, Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Christian Pena-Ortiz
Christian Pena-Ortiz Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 20-year-old college student from Westwood was charged with sexually abusing a pre-teen.

Christian Pena-Ortiz was arrested following an investigation produced by a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency that he'd "engaged in sexual contact" with a minor under 13, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor said Tuesday.

He’s charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault – one from last month and another from last June -- and one of child endangerment.

Pena-Ortiz remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

******

ALSO SEE: An undocumented 52-year-old handyman living in South Hackensack molested a pre-teenage girl over the course of a couple of years, authorities charged.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/south-hackensack-handyman-charged-with-molesting-pre-teenage-girl/765824/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.