Westfield Man Admits Having Thousands Of Child Pornography Files

A 37-year-old man admitted he planned to distribute thousands of digital files depicting the sexual exploitation of children, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Gregory L. Brown of John Street in Westfield was arrested in February after an investigation started after an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators looked at Tumblr and other social media accounts associated with Brown as well as electronic devices, including a phone and a broken tablet, all of which contained thousands of files showing children engaged in various sex acts, authorities said.

Brown, who was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, is scheduled to be sentenced in November. He faces 10 years in prison, which he would have to serve in full before becoming eligible for parole, authorities said.

