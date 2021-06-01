West Orange Man Surrenders In Morris County Shooting

A West Orange man who shot a victim in the leg during a Morris County domestic incident surrendered to law enforcement, authorities announced Tuesday.

Michael Mecca, 39, was in an argument with the victim in Roxbury the night of May 31 when he left and returned with a .40 caliber Highpoint handgun, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Mecca pulled the firearm from his waistband and fired at the victim, who suffered more than one gunshot wound to the leg, Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and Roxbury Police Chief Marc Palanchi.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The firearm alleged to have been used in the shooting was recovered in the area shortly after the incident, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Mecca surrendered to law enforcement on June 1.

He was charged with second degree Aggravated Assault, second degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and second degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose in connection with this incident.

He was in law enforcement custody, pending a court appearance.

Members of the Roxbury Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation.

