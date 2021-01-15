Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
West New York Man, 33, Charged With Aggravated Assault In Mom's Death

Cecilia Levine
West New York Police
West New York Police Photo Credit: West New York Police

A 33-year-old West New York man has been charged with aggravated assault after his 62-year-old mother was found unresponsive in her bedroom earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

Emmanuel Gonzalez was arrested and his mom, Irma L. Pons, was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Members of the West New York Police Department responded to 439 66th St., unit 2 on reports of an unresponsive woman around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Suarez said. 

Pons was found unresponsive in a bedroom and was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

