Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
West Milford PD: Drunk Driver Plows Through Neighbor's Flower Bed, Booze In Hand, After Warning

Jerry DeMarco
The driver came heading their way as officers spoke with the neighbors – then quickly pulled a U-turn, according to a police report.
West Milford police had just left a drunken township woman’s home after telling her not to drive when she got behind the wheel and plowed through her neighbor’s flower bed, authorities said.

Police called to do a welfare check in the middle of the afternoon found 49-year-old MaryAnn Norczyk intoxicated at her home, according to a police report.

“Being that she was not a harm to herself or others, officers warned her not to drive and left the residence,” the report says.

“A short time later police received a call that [Norczyk] left her residence in her car and drove over the neighbor’s flower bed and lawn,” it says.

Norczyk came driving their way as officers spoke with the neighbors – then quickly pulled a U-turn, according to the report.

Officer Jonathan Bregman chased after Norczyk and stopped her on Upper High Crest Drive.

She’d been drinking in the car, police said.

After failing a sobriety test, Norczyk was taken into custody.

She was charged with DWI, having an open container in a motor vehicle, drinking in a motor vehicle, failing to signal and not wearing a seatbelt.

Her car was impounded for 12 hours and Norcyzk was released to a friend, pending a court hearing, under John’s Law.

