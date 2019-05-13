West Milford PD: Crossbow Gets DWI Driver Weapons Charge

An ex-con stopped by West Milford police for drunk driving was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon after officers found a crossbow in his car, authorities said.

Officer Michael Onembo, responding to a motorist’s call of an erratic driver, stopped the vehicle driven by 38-year-old Hewitt resident Michael Coulahan as he pulled into the Tractor Supply parking lot on Union Valley Road with its ride-side driver’s mirror missing and a busted tail light, police records show.

“While speaking to the driver, the officer noticed signs of drug use,” the police report says.

After failing a field test, Coulahan was taken into custody, it says.

“Located in the driver’s vehicle were open containers of alcohol, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a crossbow,” according to the report.

Coulahan was charged with DWI, having drugs and an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, a hypodermic syringe and the weapons offense.

Police sent him to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.