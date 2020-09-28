West Milford Man, 21, Killed In Crash

A 21-year-old West Milford man was killed when his hatchback crashed off a local road, authorities said.

Jimmy Barreto-Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2016 Hyundai Veloster overturned in the woods off Cahill Cross Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief James Devore said in a release Monday.

They didn’t specify a reason for the four-day delay in disclosing the information.

“The cause of death is unknown at this time,” Valdes and Devore said in the release. “There were no other vehicles involved.”

An investigation was continuing, they said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.