Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Transit PD Nabs Philly Driver With Gun At Hawthorne Train Station
DV Pilot Police & Fire

West Milford Man, 21, Killed In Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
West Milford First Aid Squad
West Milford First Aid Squad Photo Credit: Chelsea Devereux (WMFAS)

A 21-year-old West Milford man was killed when his hatchback crashed off a local road, authorities said.

Jimmy Barreto-Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2016 Hyundai Veloster overturned in the woods off Cahill Cross Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief James Devore said in a release Monday.

They didn’t specify a reason for the four-day delay in disclosing the information.

“The cause of death is unknown at this time,” Valdes and Devore said in the release. “There were no other vehicles involved.”

An investigation was continuing, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.