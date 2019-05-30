Were Wednesday Night Clifton, Paterson Shootings Related?

It remained unclear Thursday whether the shooting of an 18-year-old Clifton man the night before was related another incident in Paterson.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for what responders said was a gunshot wound in his lower left leg sustained in the area of 44 MacDonald Street -- between Marrion Street and LaSalle Avenue -- just after 7 p.m.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes wouldn’t confirm a report that it was related to another shooting around the same time on Market Street in Paterson.

In that incident, two victims reportedly went to the hospital – one of them with a gunshot wound in his arm -- before responders arrived.

Valdes, who issued a brief statement, also wouldn’t confirm a report that a 2019 Hyundai registered out of Palisades Park was initially suspected to be involved.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the Clifton shooting contact the department’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org . Or call Clifton PD: (973) 470-5900 .

