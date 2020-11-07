Wedding Guest Killed By Hit-Run Driver Outside Fiesta On Route 17

UPDATE: A wedding guest from Massachusetts was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night outside a popular Route 17 catering hall, authorities said.

An alert was broadcast for a red Dodge that fled the scene after the 20-year-old victim was struck outside the Fiesta in Wood-Ridge around 10 p.m.

"They didn't even attempt CPR," a ranking law enforcement officer told Daily Voice.

Authorities tracked down the vehicle and were trying to determine which one of several occupants was driving, Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said around noontime Saturday.

Several attendees sobbed while others were heard screaming at the catering hall, where the victim apparently had been attending a wedding, a guest at another event told Daily Voice.

The bride got medical attention after becoming faint, he said.

Another crash occurred when a vehicle apparently tried to avoid the victim and struck the divider, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined police, firefighters and EMS workers who made the pronouncement at the scene.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. A county medical examiner and state Department of Transportation crew were summoned, as well.

The southbound highway remained closed at Franklin Avenue for till 4 a.m.

ANYONE who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the driver responsible is asked to call Wood-Ridge police at (201) 939-0476 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300.

The scene outside the Fiesta on southbound Route 17 in Wood-Ridge. DAILY VOICE

