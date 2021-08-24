'We Thought He Was A Friend': NJ Man Arrested In Grisly Double Homicide At New Hampshire Hotel

A New Jersey man has been arrested for strangling and chopping two men to death at a New Hampshire hotel last week, authorities announced.

Theodore Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, is accused of killing David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, and Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, NH on Aug. 21, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said.

The two men were found dead -- one in the lobby and another in a hotel room -- by police responding to multiple 911 calls around 7 p.m. at Country Inn and Suites in Bedford, Formella said alongside state and local police.

Autopsies conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg determined Cashman's cause of death was multiple chop wounds to the head, neck and body, while Hanford's was ligature strangulation. The cause of both deaths was homicide, authorities said.

Luckey was charged with second degree murder, and three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on preventative detention.

More than $1,000 had been raised as of Tuesday on a GoFundMe for Cashman, a dad and bodybuilder.

Nate "Bones" Cashman GoFundMe photo

"My name is Richie, and just yesterday my friend Nate Cashman, whose nickname was 'Bones' was murdered by someone we all thought was a friend," reads the campaign launched by Richard Rapazzo.

Rapazzo said Cashman was killed with a machete.

"Nate was the one of the kindest people I have ever met, once you were friends he would do anything he could to help you out. I can't even count the amount of times he had my back," he said.

"Nate's family [is] mostly already gone, so it comes to us, his friends and his girlfriend to help get Bones the service he deserves."

