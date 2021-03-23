'We Heard The Screaming': Dad, Kids Injured In Camelback Resort Ski Lift Accident

A man and his two children were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries when their ski lift chair fell 15 feet to the ground at Camelback Mountain Sunday.

Easton resident Dough Mackie told Fox56 he let the dad and his kids go ahead of him on the Sullivan Express lift around 3:30 p.m.

Mackie was two cars away when the lift suddenly stopped, and their chair started to sway. Then, it dropped, he told the outlet:

“My jaw dropped, this kid his jaw dropped," Mackie said. "And then we heard the screaming and then the two little kids were loud, I heard the little girl, I heard her."

The family was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, reports say.

Camelback Mountain released a statement Tuesday regarding the incident:

Our 3/23/21 statement regarding the Sullivan Lift incident. Sullivan Lift continues to remain closed. Posted by Camelback Mountain on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

It is unknown when the Sullivan Express lift will reopen.

