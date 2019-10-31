Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wayne Police Nab Teen Trio With Prescription Drugs Stolen From Resident's Vehicle

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Wayne police
Wayne police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wayne PD

Wayne police busted three teens who they said were carrying generic Xanax stolen from a resident's car when they were stopped for a traffic violation Thursday afternoon.

Bill Mendez-Geraldino, 18, Engel Paulino-Gomez, 19, both of Passaic, and Michael Acosta-Granados, 18, of Paterson were released pending court appearances on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, drug possession and conspiracy, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Wayne detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation, Daly said, asking that anyone with information that could help them call: (973) 633-3530 .

While police are "vigilantly patrolling to protect" residents, the captain asked citizens to also remember to lock their vehicles and take their keys.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.