Wayne PD: Reckless Driver, Passenger Stopped With Half-Pound Crack, $6,725 Drug Money

A Wayne police officer found more than a half-pound of crack for sale and $6,725 in proceeds while arresting two men after stopping their Jeep.

Officer Ryan Vallaro was conducting safety and security patrols along the Route 46 business corridor when he spotted the suspicious vehicle 2016 Jeep Patriot improperly parked at The Kings Motor Inn, Detective Capt. Laurence W. Martin said.

Seeing him, the driver suddenly threw the Jeep into reverse and drove onto eastbound Route 46, cutting off several cars while heading toward eastbound Route 80, Martin said.

Vallaro stopped the vehicle on the ramp to the interstate and immediately noticed white powder on the nose of the driver, 59-year-old Eric Seegers of Clifton, who also “fidgety and unable to stand still, constantly rubbing his face and nose,” the captain said.

The officer also smelled marijuana, he said.

Backup Corporal Scott Agnes and Officer Denis Zamora spotted a cocaine-dusted straw on the driver’s side floorboard in plain view, Martin added.

A search turned up several bags of crack in a larger sandwich bag, as well as the cash, a digital scale, two razor blades with cocaine residue, more dusted straws and an ice pick, he said.

As he was placed into a police car, the passenger – identified as William Clark, 53, of Paterson – tried to hide several small pieces of crack, Martin said.

Both were later released after being charged with drug offenses.

Seeger also received summonses for making an unsafe lane change, driving an uninsured vehicle and having drugs in a vehicle.

