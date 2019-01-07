Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Garfield Man Who Shot Confessed Car Burglar In Back Charged With Attempted Murder
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wayne PD: Officers Nab NY Driver With 99 Heroin Bags, 16 Syringes On Route 23

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Michael Paul Cooper
Michael Paul Cooper Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy WAYNE PD

Two Wayne police officers found a New York State driver carrying 99 folds of heroin and 16 hypodermic syringes during a Route 23 traffic stop.

Officer Adrian Sulejmansi and Tomasz Cydzik stopped the 2006 Chevrolet commercial van for equipment violations on the northbound highway at the Pequannock border, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

They arrested 38-year-old Michael Paul Cooper of Florida, NY, after finding the heroin – stamped UBER in red ink – along with the syringes, three prescription pills and several glassine bags and cotton swabs, Martin said.

Martin was charged with various drug counts and issued summonses for having obstructed and unclear license plates and drugs in a vehicle, the captain said.

He was released pending court action, Martin added. An unidentified passenger was released without charges, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.