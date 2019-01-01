Contact Us
Wayne PD: Men Stole Dozens Of Clothing Bags From Charity Bins

Cecilia Levine
Ramon Ferreiras-Velez, 29, left, and Jorge Dariel Martiinez, 34.
Ramon Ferreiras-Velez, 29, left, and Jorge Dariel Martiinez, 34. Photo Credit: Wayne PD

Two men were caught stealing three dozen or so bags of clothing from a cancer support dropbox and other charity clothing bins, Wayne police.

Officers Tomasz Cydzik and Adrian Sulejmani spotted Ramon Ferreiras-Velez, 29, and Jorge Dariel Martinez, 34, loading bags from a bin into a 2003 Dodge minivan in the Packanack Lake Shopping Center on Wednesday, Capt. Laurence Martin said.

In the minivan the officers also found more than 35 other bags of donated clothing and shoes, the captain said.

Ferreiras-Velez, of Newark, and Martinez, of Virginia, were released pending hearings on theft charges.

