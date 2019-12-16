Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Paterson Trio Charged With Attempted Murder In Street Shooting
Wayne PD: Man Who Exposed Himself At Mall Seized During Holiday Shopping Rush

Jerry DeMarco
James Michura
James Michura Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Wayne police and Passaic County sheriff's officers were talking to a witness reporting that a man had exposed himself at busy Willowbrook Mall this weekend when a woman screamed nearby.

The woman, who was with her 12-year-old nephew, pointed to the suspect, who was immediately taken into custody, township Police Capt. Daniel Daly said Monday.

The officers were talking with the witnesses shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday when they heard the screams, Daily said.

James Michura, 24, of North Carldwell was charged with three counts of lewdness and released pending a court hearing, the captain said.

ALSO SEE: Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced Monday that a Wayne woman accused of killing her newborn son a decade ago won't stand trial.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/charges-dropped-against-wayne-woman-charged-with-killing-newborn/780664/

