Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ‘Can You Buy Me Ammo?’ Hackensack Police Nab Brooklyn Man Carrying Concealed Gun
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wayne PD: Just-Released Heroin User Causes Commotion At Supermarket When Caught With Crack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paul C. Drake Jr.
Paul C. Drake Jr. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy WAYNE PD

Claiming he’d only just been released for carrying 140 envelopes of heroin, a user with visible track marks on his arm drew a crowd by shouting at Wayne detectives who said he was carrying six bags of crack and several unused folds of smack when they found him staggering from store to store in a commercial district.

Detectives Skylar Cauceglia and Vincent Ricciardelli first spotted a 2014 Toyota in the area of the Hamburg Turnpike Quick Chek before watching it go to the Circle K store and then Trader Joe’s, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

Each time, 32-year-old Paul C. Drake Jr. got out, went into the store, wandered around and left, he said.

Drake, of Sussex, “appeared to be staggering and had fresh injection marks visible on his arm,” then “loudly announced” to the detectives that he’d just been caught and released on heroin possession charges elsewhere, Martin said.

A quick computer check found outstanding warrants from Sparta and Dover, the captain said.

Detectives searched him and found Drake carrying the crack, along with several used bags of heroin stamped #730, he said.

Backup Sgt. Dan Dubois and Officer Steve Martell arrived, at which point Drake “began screaming and yelling attempting to avoid arrest by drawing a crowd,” Martin said.

The officers calmed him down, took him into custody and released the other occupants of the Toyota without charges, he said.

Drake was sent to the Passaic County Jail on the two warrants, as well as on charges of drug possession and obstruction, among other counts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.