Wayne PD: Drug User In Just Boxer Briefs, One Sock Caught Breaking Into Home

A 21-year-old Wayne drug user who has already racked up a string of adult arrests was wearing only a pair of boxer briefs and a single sock when he tried to break into a township resident’s home overnight, police said.

Joseph Derissio – who was busted in a series of car burglaries last fall thanks to tips from Daily Voice readers ( see below ) – had only just been arrested and released two weeks ago after township police said he burglarized a half-dozen elderly residents’ cars.

This time, a Chatham Court homeowner called police after being started by a loud bang at his door at 3:30 a.m. and finding Derissio standing there half-naked, having broken through his screen door and trying to bang his front door open, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

The homeowner recognized Derissio, who fled down the dead-end street, from a recent news story about the car break-ins at the senior complex, Martin said.

After he called police, Officer Christie Ohlendorf and Sgt. Luis Oliveira found Derissio’s walking home and took him into custody, the captain said.

Based on his behavior, Derissio was brought to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, he said.

He was later charged with burglary and criminal mischief and brought to the Passaic County Jail.

******

******

******

