Wayne Driver Involved In Crash Dies

The driver of one of two SUVs involved in a chain-reaction crash in Wayne died Friday, authorities said.

A gray-colored Honda CRV driven by Antonio R. Cruz, 38, of Wayne, was headed east on Ratzer Road near Garside Avenue when it struck a utility pole around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Cruz was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead at 4:29 p.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint release.

Jenelle E. Cruz, also 38 years old of Wayne, and a juvenile both remained hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, they said.

Heuris Munoz, 35, of Paterson – who was driving a second Honda CRV that struck another pole on the other side of Ratzer Road -- was discharged from St. Joe’s earlier this week, Valdes and McNiff said.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Wayne Police Department at (973) 694-0600 .

