Wayne Driver, 82, Killed In Single-Car Crash

An 82-year-old Wayne driver was killed when she lost control of her car and it crashed Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

Mei-Lien Young was alone when her 2009 Toyota Camry crashed in the area of Hamburg Turnpike and Valley Road shortly before 8:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke said in a joint announcement.

She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead nearly seven hours later, they said.

An investigation was continuing, said Valdes, who asked that anyone who witnessed the crash contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wayne Police Department Traffic Division: (973) 694-0600 .

