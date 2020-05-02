Wayne CPA, 83, Struck, Killed

An 83-year-old Wayne accountant was struck and killed as he crossed a township road Tuesday night, authorities confirmed.

Stuart Kahlenberg, a practicing CPA, was struck around 6:40 p.m. while crossing Hamburg Turnpike near Mountain Ridge Drive, they said.

Kahlenberg was hit by a 2013 Volvo S60 operated by a 56-year-old township man, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James McNiff said Wednesday morning.

He was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m. at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, they said.

The driver remained at the scene and presented a valid license, Valdes and McNiff added.

No summonses were immediately issued, they said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash was asked to contact the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wayne Police Department at (973) 694-0600 .

Last Friday night, a Morris County man was struck and killed on Route 23 in Wayne.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/morris-county-pedestrian-killed-on-route-23-in-wayne/782730/

