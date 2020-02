A 49-year-old Wayne company construction worker was injured when he fell 15 feet off the roof of a Fair Lawn home.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the worker to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson after the Hopper Avenue mishap at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The victim, who lives in Newark and works for Delmo Construction, injured his back, neck and wrist, Metzler said.

