WATCH: Video Shows Truck Crashing Through N. Bergen Garage Last Month

No one was injured and no other vehicles damaged when a loaded dump truck dropped through the roof of a parking garage in North Bergen May 22.

HudPost obtained video of the truck incident in Tonnelle Plaza. Read the story: https://www.hudpost.com/post/58826994 Posted by HudPost on Thursday, June 6, 2019

The driver of the truck reportedly told police he did not see a sign at the entrance to the garage at Tonnelle Center prohibiting vehicles over three tons. The three-story garage is part of a mall that includes a gym and a Chuck E Cheese restaurant.

When the roof gave way beneath the vehicle and its load, which weighed a combined 40 tons, the truck plunged back end first onto the next level. The driver was able to climb out of the cab to safety.

The attached video, which was posted to social media Thursday, shows the exact moment the truck dropped through the deck.

