WATCH: Video Captures Passaic DEA Raid, 85 Pounds Of Coke, Heroin Seized In Three Busts

Cellphone video captured a DEA raid involving a Passaic man who federal authorities said had more than 13 pounds of cocaine -- part of a much larger drug haul seized in two other locations.

Ramon “Rafael” Fabian-Pena, 59, and two accused accomplices from Trenton were taken into custody by DEA agents during the raids, authorities said.

A U.S. District Court judge in Newark ordered Thursday that Fabian-Pena remain in custody.

Released on bail were Robin Peralta, 37, and Luis Susana-Delossanto, 32.

All were charged with possession with the intent to sell large quantities of heroin after agents seized nearly 85 pounds of cocaine and heroin combined, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

A search of Delossanto’s vehicle produced a whopping 63 pounds of cocaine, the U.S. attorney said.

A search of Peralta’s home turned up nearly seven pound of heroin and an unspecified amount of proceeds, he said.

Cellphone video captures the Passaic raid that included Fabian-Pena being taken into custody on Wednesday.

Also participating in the DEA New Jersey Task Force investigation and raids were members of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office in Trenton and Hamilton Township police, Carpenito said.

(The New Jersey State Police led the task force, which is comprised of DEA special agents and officers from various county and local police departments in the state.)

Handling the case for the government are Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cassye Cole and Vera Varshavsky of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Newark.

