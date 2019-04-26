WATCH THIS: Lightning Strike In Wyckoff Knocks Out Traffic Lights

A Wyckoff police dashcam captured video of a lightning strike Friday afternoon that zapped a power line, knocking out power to several customers -- as well as area traffic signals.

The bolt hit the line at 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Wyckoff and Russell avenues, leaving it burning in the roadway, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Wyckoff Avenue was closed in both directions between Franklin and Russell avenues until about 5 p.m.

Orange & Rockland restored most power except for an isolated area around the downed line.

No injuries were reported.

