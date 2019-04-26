Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Two Adults, Two Dogs Freed In GSP Crash In Washington Township
WATCH THIS: Lightning Strike In Wyckoff Knocks Out Traffic Lights

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
A Wyckoff police cruiser dashcam captured video of the lightning strike.
A Wyckoff police cruiser dashcam captured video of the lightning strike. Video Credit: COURTESY: Wyckoff PD

A Wyckoff police dashcam captured video of a lightning strike Friday afternoon that zapped a power line, knocking out power to several customers -- as well as area traffic signals.

The bolt hit the line at 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Wyckoff and Russell avenues, leaving it burning in the roadway, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Wyckoff Avenue was closed in both directions between Franklin and Russell avenues until about 5 p.m.

Orange & Rockland restored most power except for an isolated area around the downed line.

No injuries were reported.

