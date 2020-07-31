WATCH: Staples Customer Thrown Down, Leg Broken, By Woman Who Refuses To Wear Mask

SEEN HER? Hackensack police sought the public’s help finding a woman who assaulted a Staples customer, breaking the victim’s leg, after she asked the assailant to wear her coronavirus mask.

Margot Kagan, 54, of Teaneck was using the fax/copy machine at the Hackensack Avenue store Wednesday afternoon when the suspect approached with her face mask pulled below her mouth, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Kagan, who’d had liver transplant surgery four months ago and was walking with a cane, said she asked the woman to put on her mask.

The woman became angry and yelled at Kagan, who pointed the cane within inches of the woman’s chest.

The woman then threw her down and left the store, he said.

An ambulance took Kagan to Hackensack University Medical Center with a fractured left tibia, DeWitt said.

DeWitt described the suspect as black, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 and about 160 pounds.

The captain asked that anyone who recognizes her, sees her or knows where to find her call Hackensack police immediately at (201) 646-7777.

Or call CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack, which offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

