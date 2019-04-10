WATCH: Retiring N. Bergen Police Detective Gets Special Sendoff

Members of the North Bergen Police Department held a "walkout ceremony" Wednesday for one of their own, Detective Benjamin Ortega. who is retiring after nearly a 20-year career.

Due to what the department described only as "special circumstances," however, the department added a little twist: they brought the ceremony to him, with an honor guard winding through the streets of the township.

"Detective Ortega always arrived at work with a positive attitude and always gave 100 percent to his co-workers and the people of North Bergen. As a result of his dedication to duty, Detective Ortega was named Officer of the Month in October 2009 and again in August 2016," the department said in a statement.

"Detective Ortega, your brothers and sisters of the North Bergen Police Department thank you for your nearly two decades of service as a North Bergen Police Officer.

Enjoy your retirement! We wish you well in your future endeavors."

Watch:

