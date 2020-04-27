Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Murphy Announces Roadmap For Reopening
WATCH: Police Officer Pushes Burning Jeep Away From Jersey Shore Taco Bell

Jerry DeMarco
A quick-thinking police officer used his vehicle to push a burning SUV away from a Jersey Shore Taco Bell drive-thru.
Video Credit: COURTESY: Stafford Township PD

A quick-thinking police officer used his vehicle to push a burning SUV away from a Jersey Shore Taco Bell drive-thru.

Stafford Township Police Officer Keith Oler found the front of the Jeep engulfed in flames at the Route 72 eatery in Manahawkin over the weekend, authorities said.

The fire was getting perilously close to the building, leaving him no choice, they said.

Putting his own safety in jeopardy, Oler prevented a worse outcome.

Stafford Township Police Officer Keith Oler

COURTESY: Stafford Township Police

******

