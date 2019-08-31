Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

WATCH: Passaic Firefighter Rescues Man From Burning Building

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Smoke pours out the windows of a burning home as Passaic firefighters rescue a man down a ladder Saturday morning, dramatic video shows.
Smoke pours out the windows of a burning home as Passaic firefighters rescue a man down a ladder Saturday morning, dramatic video shows. Video Credit: COURTESY: Edward Devine

Smoke pours out the windows of a burning multi-family home as a Passaic firefighter rescues a man down a ladder Saturday morning, dramatic video shows.

The resident was hospitalized after Firefighter René Rivera punched out enough of the second-floor window frame to get the man out -- head-first -- in the 5th Street rescue around 6:30 a.m.

Rivera then slides down the back of the ladder, allowing the man to climb down, in the exclusive video captured by Edward Devine for Daily Voice.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked in a little over a half-hour.

Rivera was treated at St. Mary's General Hospital and sent home soon after, colleagues said.

Two residents of the 20 who were displaced from the 2½-story building's four units had to be treated for smoke inhalation, they said.

Authorities believe the fire may have been ignited by faulty wiring.

Passaic firefighters were assisted by their colleagues from Carlstadt, Clifton, East Rutherford, Paterson, Rutherford and Wallington.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.