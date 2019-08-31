WATCH: Passaic Firefighter Rescues Man From Burning Building

Smoke pours out the windows of a burning multi-family home as a Passaic firefighter rescues a man down a ladder Saturday morning, dramatic video shows.

The resident was hospitalized after Firefighter René Rivera punched out enough of the second-floor window frame to get the man out -- head-first -- in the 5th Street rescue around 6:30 a.m.

Rivera then slides down the back of the ladder, allowing the man to climb down, in the exclusive video captured by Edward Devine for Daily Voice.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked in a little over a half-hour.

Rivera was treated at St. Mary's General Hospital and sent home soon after, colleagues said.

Two residents of the 20 who were displaced from the 2½-story building's four units had to be treated for smoke inhalation, they said.

Authorities believe the fire may have been ignited by faulty wiring.

Passaic firefighters were assisted by their colleagues from Carlstadt, Clifton, East Rutherford, Paterson, Rutherford and Wallington.

