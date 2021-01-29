Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: OH, DADDY: Hackensack Man Lied In ID'ing His Son As Hit-Run Driver, Teaneck Police Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Newark Police Save 2-Year-Old Shooting Victim

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
** WARNING: Above video contains graphic content. **
** WARNING: Above video contains graphic content. ** Video Credit: Newark NJ Department Public Safety

Newly-released bodycam footage shows Newark police rushing to save a 2-year-old shooting victim to the hospital Thursday night.

** WARNING: Above video contains graphic content. **

Police arrived to 85-95 Cabinet Street around 11:10 p.m., where an individual was holding a seemingly lifeless toddler, according to the video and local authorities.

The video shows an officer instructing a woman to place the child in the back of a police cruiser, as other officers helped get a man laying in the street into the back of a vehicle.

In total, two men, a woman the child were all taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not available as of 4 p.m. Friday.

“We’re fortunate that this incident did not turn out to be more tragic than it already is as we continue to get guns off our streets,’’ Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. 

“I’m grateful that our officers were there to help save the life of this child.’’

This incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.

While detectives investigating this incident are seeking the public’s help in quickly identifying suspects, Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the incident to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.