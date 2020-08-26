WATCH: Bergen County Men Busted In Wheelie-Popping Motorcycle Flash Mob

Police dispersed throngs of people who turned out to watch wheelie-popping motorcycles and speeding cars in downtown Newark, resulting in more than 50 summonses last weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered at Edison Place and Mulberry Street for the "Takeover" car meet and flash mob around 11 p.m., Aug. 22, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

A video released by Newark police shows a car doing doughnuts dangerously close to spectators, inches from men filming.

A total 57 motor vehicle summonses for reckless driving, failing to maintain lane, noisy muffler, leaving the scene of an accident and more were issued to men from Ridgefield Park, Bayonne, Phillipsburg, and Bergenfield. The event organizer was identified as an Avenel man.

“Hundreds of people from other towns thought they could come into our city and take over our streets," Ambrose said. "They were sadly mistaken because they were caught and issued fines.

“And for those who fled and think they got away with it, they can look for summonses in the mail, too, because their plates were captured on the city’s surveillance cameras as they were committing motor vehicle violations."

