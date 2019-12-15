WATCH: Arrest Made After Paterson Man Shot In Head Records Facetime Video

UPDATE: Authorities charged a Paterson man with shooting his friend in the head Friday night after the victim live-streamed a video of himself moments after being struck.

"I'm dyin', bro," the wounded 23-year-old father of two says in the video.

His friend, Jessi Mercado, 25, of Paterson was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession, authorities announced Sunday morning.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald didn't specify the circumstances under which the 10:24 p.m. shooting occurred.

"I'm gonna f*****' die, my n****," the victim says in the brief Facetime video ( see below ). "I'm dyin', bro."

The friend assures him that he'll be fine as they head outside to meet police called by neighbors reporting gunshots.

The victim remained in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, friends said.

