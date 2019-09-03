Washington Township Rollover Crash Kills Rockland Driver, 69

A sedan collided with an SUV, struck a telephone pole and rolled over, losing its roof, in a Tuesday afternoon Washington Township crash that killed a 69-year-old driver, authorities said.

The Honda Accord collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe and Honda Accord on Linwood Avenue crash near Parkway Court, township police Capt. Richard Skinner said.

The Accord driver, who responders said was from Nanuet, N.Y., was pronounced dead at the scene. Next-of-kin notification was being made late Tuesday afternoon. they said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office responded, along with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification (to collect evidence) and first responders from the township and Paramus.

