Washington Township Police Officer Injured In Crash With Motorist Backing From Driveway

A Washington Township police officer was treated for a shoulder injury Monday after a motorist struck his SUV with her car when she backed out of a driveway without looking, authorities said.

The 40-year-old officer was headed down the 300 block of Beech Street when the vehicle struck his, deploying the airbags, Police Chief Richard Skinner said.

Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Service took the officer to Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

He was released after being treated, the chief said.

A flatbed tow truck took his vehicle to headquarters.

The woman, meanwhile, got a careless driving summons.

