Washington Township PD: Man, 82, Loses $9,000 To NYC Gang Member In 'Grandson In Trouble' Scam

An admitted gang member was captured after conning an 82-year-old Washington Township man out of $9,000 by claiming that his grandson was in trouble, authorities said.

Frederick De La Cruz, 29, of the Bronx went to the victim’s house with a woman to collect the cash earlier this week after pulling the scam, Police Chief Glenn Hooper said Thursday.

The victim had “received several phone calls from [someone] who stated his grandson was in a car accident with a pregnant woman and needed cash for medical treatment,” Hooper said.

The victim later learned that it was bogus, the chief said.

Township detectives worked the case and nailed De La Cruz, an admitted Trinitarios gang member who was free on charges of robbery and assault from an incident last November in a Times Square subway station.

De La Cruz was released pending an Aug. 16 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on theft by deception charges.

