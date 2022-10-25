Warren County Man Sexually Assaulted 7-Year-Old Girl, Authorities Say

A 56-year-old Warren County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, the county prosecutor’s office said.

In an investigation conducted by the prosecutor’s office’s Special Victims Unit and Hackettstown Police, Victor M. Torres, of Hackettstown, was charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and child endangerment, a news release said.

The investigation was launched as detectives received information into the girl’s alleged abuse on Friday, Oct. 14.

They found that Torres had sexually abused the girl on “numerous occasions” and “engaged her in various sexual acts.”

Torres is being held in Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing in Warren County Superior Court on Friday, Oct. 28.

